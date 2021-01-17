LSU claws its way to 85-80 win over South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team trailed South Carolina by as many as 11 points but fought back to get the victory in the PMAC on Saturday, Jan. 16.
The Tigers (10-2, 5-1 SEC) beat South Carolina (3-3, 1-1 SEC), 85-80. It was LSU’s fourth-straight win. It was South Carolina’s first game since Jan. 6.
Freshman guard Cam Thomas led LSU with 25 points. Sophomore forward Trendon Watford added 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. He was 9-of-10 from the free throw line. Junior point guard Javonte Smart chipped in 15 points and five rebounds.
Keyshawn Bryant led South Carolina with 26 points and seven rebounds. After scoring 18 points in the first half, junior guard AJ Lawson scored just four points in the second half to finish with 22.
South Carolina had a 7:30 stretch in the second half without a field goal. The Gamecocks were just 1-of-13 shooting near the end of the game.
LSU shot 46% from the field for the game but made 52% of its shots in the second half. LSU’s ability to get to the free throw line was an important factor in the win. The Tigers were 24-of-32 (75%) from the charity stripe. The Gamecocks had only 14 free throw attempts. They made 10 (71%).
The Gamecocks were without head coach Frank Martin and two assistant coaches. Assistant coach Bruce Shingler made his head coaching debut as the acting coach. South Carolina has had eight games canceled or postponed this season.
LSU will be back at home to host SEC-leader Alabama (11-3, 6-0 SEC) in the PMAC on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m.
