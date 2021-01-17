Governor John Bel Edwards sends LA National Guard Troops to Washington D.C to assist with Inauguration

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards, has ordered approximately 174 Louisiana National Guard troops to Washington D.C. in preparation for the upcoming presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.
The National Guard Bureau requested support from National Guardsmen from across the states and territories to provide crowd management; traffic control in and around the Capitol, National Mall and White House; as well as communications, logistical, medical, and public affairs support.
