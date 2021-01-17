Saints self-destruct in 30-20 loss to Bucs in NFC Divisional

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints could not beat the Tampa Bay Bucs for the third time this season, dropping the NFC Divisional in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Jan. 17.
The Saints fell 30-20 to the Bucs. New Orleans committed four turnovers. Tampa Bay scored touchdowns after three of those. It is the third-straight season the Saints have lost in the playoff at home.
Drew Brees was 19-of-34 for 134 yards and a touchdown but he also threw three interceptions, the final one coming with 4:25 remaining in the game. Before the game, Jay Glazer reported Brees plans to retire.
Alvin Kamara had 18 carries for 85 yards. He also caught three passes for 20 yards. Tre’Quan Smith returned from injury to catch three passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns. He missed three games with an ankle injury.
Two former LSU players were stars for Tampa Bay in this one. Linebacker Devin White had 11 tackles (10 solo), a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery, and an interception. If this is it, White was the player who caught the final professional pass thrown by Brees. Running back Leonard Fournette had 17 carries for 63 yards. He also caught five passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.
