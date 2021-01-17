FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool start to the day, warmer weather ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have a few clouds overhead to start the day, but these clouds will move away and yield more sunshine in a few hours.
Temperatures this morning are just above freezing, so hopefully you took care of plants and pets as a precautionary measure. Sunday will be a nice and bit warmer with highs near 60.
We’ll have a warming trend going forward this week in advance of our next low pressure system which looks to arrive Thursday into Friday. Until that point, we will be totally dry Sunday through Wednesday.
Good time to wash the car with highs warming to the 70s by midweek. The next chance of rain will be Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, then dry again into the start of the next weekend.
