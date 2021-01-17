FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather on MLK Jr. Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s going to be another beautiful weather day for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. After a chilly morning start, just above freezing, temperatures will warm steadily into the mid 60°s.
A warming trend will continue through the work week. Watch for fog each morning Tuesday through Friday.
Otherwise expect warmer than normal temperatures and a daily chance for rain beginning on Thursday. Rain chances will stay in the scattered category all the way into next week. We do not expect severe weather or flooding rains to cause any problems.
Temperatures will stay warm through the 10-day forecast.
