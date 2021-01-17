Congressman Garret Graves’ father, John Graves, passes away from complications associated with COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Congressman Garret Graves’ father, John Graves, passed away on Saturday afternoon from complications associated with COVID-19.
A statement released from Graves says, “Thank you to all of the awesome friends and complete strangers who have been praying for my father and our family. You are never ready for this, but Dad’s passing caught us all by surprise. He has one of those awesome American Dream stories that inspired our entire family. His father died when he was young, he worked multiple jobs to help the family, worked his way through college and eventually owned his own business that trained so many engineers across south Louisiana.”
“We are asking for prayers and privacy during this time of grieving,” says Graves.
The family will provide additional details later on services as they become available.
