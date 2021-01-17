13-year-old killed in overnight shooting on Beechwood Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Detectives have identified the victim of an overnight shooting on Beechwood Drive.
Officials state that the victim has been identified as L’Quan Jarvis, 13.
According to BRPD, the victim was found lying in the street in the 3900 block of Beechwood Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.
Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the shooting .
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.