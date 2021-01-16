Trying to win millions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge locals are hoping that they could be the lucky winners of tonight’s Louisiana Power Ball.
9News’s Breanne Bizette spoke with Abigail Ogunniran, a clerk at Benny’s gas station on Perkins Road who says “every customer that we’ve had basically were lottery, and they were getting fifty dollars’ worth of tickets, no matter what. They were like, ‘”I wanna win!”
A portion of the gambled money goes to Louisiana schools, transportation, facilities, construction, and other services.
The Powerball winners are announced tonight at 9:59.
