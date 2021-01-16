Southeastern starts spring football camp

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Southeastern began its first day of fall camp on August 5, 2020, in preparation for a usual 12-game schedule but just a week later, the season was postponed.
Now, five months and 15 fall practices later, the Lions are back it. They are preparing for a six-game schedule and looking to take the next step at the FCS level.
Southeastern’s season opener will be February 27 at Sam Houston State. The following week, the Lions will host McNeese in Strawberry Stadium.
