Southeastern starts spring football camp

Southeastern Football

Southeastern starts spring football camp
Southeastern Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Batiste | January 15, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 6:42 AM

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Southeastern began its first day of fall camp on August 5, 2020, in preparation for a usual 12-game schedule but just a week later, the season was postponed.

Southeastern begins practicing for spring football season

Now, five months and 15 fall practices later, the Lions are back it. They are preparing for a six-game schedule and looking to take the next step at the FCS level.

Southeastern’s season opener will be February 27 at Sam Houston State. The following week, the Lions will host McNeese in Strawberry Stadium.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.