Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith activated from injured reserve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees has another weapon at his disposal for Sunday. Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith was activated from injured reserve.
Smith played in 14 games this season for the Saints. The receiver racked up a career high in receptions with 34, and receiving yards, 448.
Brees will also have Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Deonte Harris, and Marquez Callaway at receiver against the Bucs.
The Saints-Bucs game can be seen on FOX 8 at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. Tailgate kicks things off at 3 p.m.
