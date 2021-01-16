Saints lineman Will Clapp out with COVID-19

Will Clapp played at Brother Martin and LSU.
By Chris Hagan | January 16, 2021 at 7:04 AM CST - Updated January 16 at 11:03 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - He may not be a core player by definition, but Will Clapp has carved out a solid role along the offensive line.

However, he won’t play this weekend according to The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Clapp has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

He will miss Sunday’s game against the Bucs.

Unlike Alvin Kamara’s case, Pelissero is reporting there were no high-risk close contacts identified with Clapp.

So there’s optimism Clapp will be the only one ruled out.

