LSU Gymnastics

No. 5 LSU tops No. 6 Arkansas for second-straight week
Haleigh Bryant (Source: Arkansas Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne | January 15, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 6:45 AM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - A week after the LSU gymnastics team bested Arkansas in the PMAC, the Tigers took down the Razorbacks again inside Barnhill Arena on Friday, Jan. 15.

LSU (2-0, 1-0 SEC) won 197.275 - 196.625.

LSU freshman Haleigh Bryant scored a 39.600 in her all-around debut. She scored a 9.85 on vault, a career-high 9.90 on bars, a 9.90 on beam, and a 9.95 on floor.

LSU will be back in the PMAC on Friday, Jan. 22, to host Georgia at 7:15 p.m. The meet can be seen on the SEC Network.

