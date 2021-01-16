FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the mid 50’s, close to freezing Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re off to a beautiful start for your MLK weekend.
Temperatures begin in the upper 30′s and we could see a light freeze Saturday night into Sunday morning.
It’s going to be a sun-filled day for your Saturday with no rain and no clouds in sight.
In the meantime, winds will be held in check. Remember how windy it was Friday? We had winds at 20 to 25 mph, well only around 10 mph today so it’s going to be a light breeze.
Lots of sunshine for your Saturday but highs will be held in check since they’re only going to be in the mid 50′s.
Over the next few days we’re going to be left high and dry. The next chance of rain might not be until Wednesday night but from Saturday until Tuesday it looks like we’re going to be dry.
