Dominant 3rd quarter lifts Southern over UAPB, 67-57

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team picked up its second SWAC win behind a strong third quarter against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Saturday, Jan. 16.
The Lady Jaguars (2-8, 2-2 SWAC) went on to a 67-57 win over the Lady Lions (2-8, 1-3 SWAC).
Sophomore forward Genovea Johnson led Southern with 13 points. Senior guard Nakia Kincey added 11 points and four rebounds. Sophomore forward Raven White chipped in 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Senior center Khadijah Brown led UAPB with 15 points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Jags held a 33-32 lead at halftime but then exploded to start the third quarter with a 13-0 run. They ended up dominating the quarter 20-8.
Southern struggled shooting the ball, finishing 26-of-73 (35.6%) from the field and just 2-of-14 (14.3%) from 3-point range.
However, UAPB could not hold on to the ball and committed 34 turnovers. The Lady Jags capitalized by scoring 32 points off those turnovers. They also scored 44 points in the paint.
Southern will stay at home and host Mississippi Valley State on Monday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m.
