BRFD: House fire possibly caused by clothes dryer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire just before 8:30 a.m. on January 16 at a home located on Finchley Avenue.
According to BRFD, a malfunction in a clothes dryer was the cause of the fire.
Firefighters say they arrived on scene to find the laundry room on fire. One person was home at the time.
The fire spread to the kitchen before being brought under control, according to officials.
The rest of the home received some smoke damage.
No injuries to report.
