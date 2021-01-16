Bishop of the Diocese of Baton Rouge calls for recommitment to COVID-19 safety protocols in churches and in parish offices throughout the Diocese.

The bishop also said, “I am keenly aware of the considerable physical, emotional and financial toll the virus is taking on us all and that we are tired of the restrictions required for reducing the spread of the virus. So many of us looked to the New Year with expectations that there would be less contagion and fewer deaths. But such has not been the case, and in truth, instead of relaxing our guard we must re-enforce it, and we must continue to practice those things that minimize exposure and spread.”