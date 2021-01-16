APSO arrests two suspects after deadly attempted armed robbery

PRAIRIEVILLE, La (WAFB) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to an attempted armed robbery that left a Covington man dead, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office.
Deputies say shortly after midnight on January 16, they responded to a local hospital in reference to a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to the chest.
The victim, identified as Ramone Cruz, 32, died at the hospital.
Upon further investigation, authorities learned that Belle Bamber, 24, drove Cruz to the hospital after the pair, along with another male suspect attempted to rob the home of an acquaintance they knew.
That additional male suspect was later identified as Brandon Tibbbetts, 31.
Sheriff’s deputies report the trio drove to a house located on JT Roddy Road in Prairieville and kicked the door in.
Gunfire was exchanged and Cruz was shot and died as a result of his injuries.
Tibbetts fled the scene before deputies could arrive but was shortly located and arrested in Slidell. He will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail at a later date where he faces charges of aggravated burglary, illegal use of weapons, second-degree murder, and aggravated damage to property.
Bamber was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and second-degree murder. She was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.
The homeowners have not been charged at this time. This investigation remains ongoing.
