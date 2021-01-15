Louisiana State Police makes history with 3 African-American employees in leadership positions

“We’re an agency, we’re a family, and that’s good and bad. And although there’s been some things that we need to work on, we need to get better at, I’m not worried about having a clean slate. I’m really concerned about making sure that I support and I do what I’m supposed to do. As I lead properly, then I believe that will take care of itself. I believe we will regain and gain trust not only within our agency, but within our communities, and that’s what’s important to me,” said Col. Davis.