Gen. Honoré, known for post-Katrina efforts, tapped for ‘immediate’ security review of U.S. Capitol

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré is being tapped to lead a security review of the U.S. Capitol in the wake of last week’s deadly insurrection.
“We’ve got a lot of police in Washington. This should not have happened,” said Honoré during an interview right after the siege a week ago.
Pelosi said during a news conference Friday that the whole Capitol complex must be subjected “to scrutiny in light of what happened” and the fact that President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will be held there Jan. 20.
“It’s like the Capitol Police was doing security by Zoom, you know like we’re doing this interview by zoom. I just never seen so much incompetence,” he said.
Honoré is perhaps best known for overseeing humanitarian aid efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina.
“I think they were complicit, in that they did not treat this crowd like a potential threat and they did not secure the Capitol,” said Honoré .
Pelosi says Honoré will conduct an immediate review of security and inter-agency interaction and Capitol “command and control.”
“I take every threat serious, regardless of where it comes from,” said Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Lamar Davis.
Reviews aren’t just happening in Washington, as the head of State Police says his agency is on high alert, after the FBI warned of possible protests in the days ahead in every state capital.
Col. Davis tells WAFB they are working with their federal, state and local partners in our area, just in case peaceful protests turn south.
“We definitely recognize that the public has a right to protest as long as it’s done so in a peaceful manner and there’s no threat. We want to make sure they do so in a safe manner and that they’re protected as well. And so we’re going to be out in full force,” said Davis.
As of January 15, State Police say there are no credible threats, and the protests that have happened have remained peaceful. But you can expect extra security at our State Capitol building for the upcoming days.
“There will be state troopers out there, there will be DPS police officers out there, as well as some of our partners. So yes, we intend to make sure that our capitol is safe,” said Col. Davis.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards praised Pelosi’s pick, saying Gen. Honore “has and will serve our nation well.”
