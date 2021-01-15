FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly start with afternoon highs in the upper 50’s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll start morning our morning with temperatures in the upper 30′s to near 40, with afternoon highs in the upper 50′s, so considerably cooler than yesterday.
In the wake of another cold front, we have a reinforced shot of dry air.
As high pressure builds into our area, expect more sunshine Friday through MLK Monday.
Friday night and Saturday night both look cold with lows approaching light freeze territory.
The next rain chance for us will start Tuesday at 20%, increasing to 50% Tuesday into Wednesday.
Have a great day!
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.