FOUND: Livingston Parish deputies asking for help locating fugitive
Tommy Johnson (Source: BRPD)
By WAFB Staff | January 14, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 10:50 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish deputies are asking for help locating a 20-year-old man wanted for second degree battery.

UPDATE 3/2: Tommy Johnson was apprehended Tuesday, March 2 in Texas.

Tommy Johnson is 5′6″ and 148 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on the location the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), through email or download the free anonymous P3 App.

