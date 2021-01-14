FOUND: Livingston Parish deputies asking for help locating fugitive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish deputies are asking for help locating a 20-year-old man wanted for second degree battery.
UPDATE 3/2: Tommy Johnson was apprehended Tuesday, March 2 in Texas.
Tommy Johnson is 5′6″ and 148 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have information on the location the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), through email or download the free anonymous P3 App.
