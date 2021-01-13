Wednesday, January 13: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, Jan. 13, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 355,835 total cases - 2,902 new cases
- 8,022 total deaths - 51 new deaths
- 2,029 patients in hospitals - decrease of 6 patients
- 235 patients on ventilators - decrease of 9 patients
- 280,373 patients recovered - increase of 18,241
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.