‘We told you so. Richmond out’: New Orleans congressman remarks during second impeachment debate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In his final floor speech before joining President-elect Joe Biden’s administration as Senior Advisor, New Orleans native Rep. Cedric Richmond said “we told you so” as President Donald Trump faced his second impeachment.
“Some of my colleagues, some of which may be co-conspirators,” he began. “Let me suggest to them; stand up. Man up. Woman up. And defend this constitution against all enemies both foreign and domestic including Donald J. Trump.”
“In the first impeachment, Republicans said we didn’t need to impeach him because he learned his lesson,” he continued. “Well, we said if we didn’t remove him, he’d do it again. Simply put - we told you so.”
“Richmond out,” the congressman concluded.
