Teens can become CPR, EMR certified through East Baton Rouge Parish EMS

(WAFB) - EMS Explorer Post 912, sponsored by The Department of Emergency Medical Services, is a division of the BSA Learning for Life Program. Applications are accepted once a year, and new members ages 14 to 20 are trained and tested as a group. Certifications will be awarded with completion of CPR and EMR. We will contact you when new member training is about to begin.
The “First Nighter” meeting reviews what is expected from both the Explorer and the program. Following the meeting you will have an opportunity to sign up and join! It is important that a parent attend along with the prospective Explorer as a parent’s signature will be required to participate.
Program cost is $235 which includes registration, fees and books. Uniforms will be available for purchase upon completion of the course.
Complete and submit the Application Form to sign up for the Explorer Post Program.
