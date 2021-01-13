Southern University Law Center partners with Propel Center, a new global HBCU headquarters for innovation

Recently, the Law Center developed a partnership with Ed Farm collaborate on the design and implementation of Propel Justice, a Propel initiative that seeks to develop social justice-minded leaders who are prepared to serve as community organizers, activists, and become transformative political influencers. Special features of the partnership include using technology and data science to solve social problems and collaboratively designing and implementing an esports initiative and/or expanding the existing SULC esports initiatives with and through Propel Arts. Propel Arts is an initiative designed to cultivate a critical mass of innovative black artisans and industry leaders across all sectors of mass media, digital and fine arts.