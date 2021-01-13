Scalise votes against ‘rushed, impractical impeachment’ of President Trump

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - House Republican Whip Steve Scalise spoke out Wednesday against an “impractical impeachment” of President Donald Trump/
Scalise, after penning an op-ed Tuesday in the Wall Street Journal, urged politicians to not add fuel to the fire of divisiveness with harmful rhetoric and what he called a “rushed impeachment.”
“I oppose this rushed impeachment brought forward without a single hearing. And by the way, the Senate will not even take this up until President Trump is out of office. So let us keep that in mind: it will only serve to further divide a nation that is calling out for healing,” he said.
“In times like these, let’s not reach for our darkest demons but instead, like Lincoln, seek the higher ground,” he continued. “May God bless this great United States of America.”
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.