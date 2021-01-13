REPORT: SEC ADs approve normal baseball season structure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Athletic directors in the SEC have approved a plan for the 2021 baseball season to have a normal schedule structure, according to reports.
A few weeks ago, LSU head coach Paul Mainieri mentioned there were talks within the league about going to a four-game weekend during conference play. The idea, apparently, was not embraced by the athletic directors.
LSU will open its season by hosting Notre Dame on Friday, Feb. 19.
