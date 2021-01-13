Police identify man killed in shooting on N. 40th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) have released the identity of a man who died after being shot in the 1100 block of North 40th Street on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Police say officers found Trenton Jones, 26, of Belle Rose suffering from an apparent gunshot wound around 7:45 a.m. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.