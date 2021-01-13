EBRSO: Pregnant woman shot and killed boyfriend in self defense

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on the scene of a deadly shooting on Hanks Drive early Wednesday morning.
According to officials, the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. one person was shot in the chest and died at the scene.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) said that a woman has been detained for questioning.
Detectives say that the shooting was justifiable and the man shot was assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.
