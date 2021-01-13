EBRSO: Pregnant woman shot and killed boyfriend in self defense

One killed in shooting on Hanks Drive, one in custody
By WAFB Staff | January 13, 2021 at 6:10 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 12:46 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on the scene of a deadly shooting on Hanks Drive early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. one person was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) said that a woman has been detained for questioning.

Detectives say that the shooting was justifiable and the man shot was assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

