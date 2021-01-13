Mayor Broome to address state of COVID-19 in EBR Parish at 1:30 p.m. Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will hold a news conference on the state of COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
A representative for the mayor-president’s office says she will be joined by leaders of all of the hospitals in Baton Rouge to discuss dwindling capacity in intensive care units (ICUs) due to rising cases of COVID-19.
Baton Rouge business leaders are also expected to be present.
