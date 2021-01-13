LSU prepares to host Arkansas for first of 3-game homestand

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade and his Tigers begin a three-game homestand Wednesday night against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Tigers (8-2, 3-1 SEC) are coming off Saturday’s 75-61 win at the Ole Miss Rebels.
Trendon Watford led the way for LSU with 21 points.
“We’re going to have to be a lot better in transition ‘D’ than we’ve been,” said head coach Will Wade. “Arkansas is just going to blow the ball up the court against us, if we don’t. We have to be when we shoot it, having one or two back, being able to build a wall, protect the paint. Arkansas does a great job of getting to the rim and shooting threes in transition. They’ve got a very loaded lineup. We’ve got to get back in transition and give ourselves a chance to block them out in halfcourt, which has been another issue.”
Arkansas (10-2, 2-2 SEC) is coming off a 30-point rout over Georgia in Fayetteville.
The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN2.
