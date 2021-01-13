LSU formally introduces Peetz as OC and Mangas as passing game coordinator

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football program formally introduced new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and new passing game coordinator DJ Mangas on Wednesday.
Both coaches put an emphasis on getting to know the players. Peetz pointed out it helps to build trust within the program. He added great preparation leads to great confidence on the field and as coaches, they must be very demanding of the players and themselves.
“Without trust, there is no relationship,” said Peetz. “We can’t ask these guys to go do these things; we can’t be demanding of these guys in a positive way if they don’t think we believe in them. I want them to know about my family. They can’t be family if I don’t feel comfortable bringing them over to my house or I don’t feel comfortable bringing my family around them. Because, when we build that, then we get into the football, then we have trust, then we have belief.”
“We have great playmakers here and that’s our job as coaches and that’s my job as the offensive coordinator, to make sure those young men are prepared and that they’re on the field to attack the defense,” added Peetz.
He is taking over an offense that finished strong in 2020 but the Tigers are striving for the explosive consistency of Joe Brady and the 2019 season.
“We did our research on him and he’s been even better than we expected, to be honest with you,” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “DJ Mangas was instrumental in our 2019 season. He worked hand-in-hand with Joe Brady.”
“I’m beyond fired up to be back,” Mangas expressed. “A program like LSU and a program that was capable and is capable of doing what we did in 2019. And an offense that’s capable of scoring like we did. It’s an opportunity I couldn’t say no to. And I’m beyond excited to be here.”
The Tigers have a crowded quarterbacks room for the upcoming season, as four guys have the skills to take snaps under center. Peetz talked about the skills each one possesses and how each could fit into the type of offense he plans to run.
Peetz and Mangas both come to Baton Rouge after serving under former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who is the current offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.
Peetz has 10 years of NFL experience. He was the quarterbacks coach last season and was the running backs coach in 2019. He helped Carolina produce four players with more than 1,000 scrimmage yards in a season, becoming the fifth team in the Super Bowl era to reach that milestone.
Mangas was an offensive analyst for LSU during its national championship season in 2019. He has spent the past two seasons working alongside Brady at both LSU and Carolina.
Peetz replaces former offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and Mangas takes over for former passing game coordinator Scott Linehan.
