2 Jags named to Preseason All-SWAC first team; 4 others make second team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - A total of six members of the Southern University football program have been named to the Preseason All-SWAC team, with two of those receiving first team honors.
Senior running back Devon Benn and senior offensive guard Johnathan Bishop were both named to the first team.
Junior defensive lineman Jordan Lewis, senior linebacker Caleb Carter, junior cornerback Tamaurice Smith, and senior offensive tackle J’Atyre Carter all made the second team.
Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Jackson State linebacker Keonte Hampton was selected as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
CLICK HERE for more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.