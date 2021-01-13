Former LSU RB Chris Curry commits to Utah

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU running back Chris Curry has committed to Utah.
He made the announcement via social media on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Curry entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in late December.
The former three-star running back from Lehigh Acres, Fla. rushed for 336 yards on 91 carries (3.7 avg.) in three seasons as a Tiger. He didn’t score any touchdowns.
He played in a total of 27 games.
In 2020, he only had 45 attempts for 145 yards.
Curry was given the honor of wearing No. 18 during the 2020 season.
