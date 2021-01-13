FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weather continues as we end the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cool weather prevails again on Wednesday as highs only reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies.
Thursday will see another cold start as lows reach the mid 30s and some of us could wake up to front, but we’ll see a brief warm-up into the afternoon as highs top out in the mid 60s.
Our next cold front moves through late Thursday night in Friday morning, with most of us likely staying dry as the front moves through. But in its wake, we’ll see a reinforcing shot of cool air arriving for the weekend, with lows again dipping into the 30s and highs only expected to reach the mid to upper 50s.
A small rain chance returns late Sunday into early Monday, with additional chances of rain expected into the mid part of next week.
