Dog stolen on Esse Lane found, see video here

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge family is rejoicing today after their stolen beloved pet, Honey, was returned safely Wednesday morning.
A WAFB viewer saw a picture of the dog on WAFB 9NEWS This Morning Wednesday and later spotted her along Plank Road.
The viewer called our newsroom to get information on reuniting Honey with her family.
The dog’s owner, Joe Gibson, left her inside his running 2012 White Ford F-250 while he went inside the Racetrac gas station on Essen Lane near I-10 Tuesday.
When he came out, his truck and his dog were gone.
Gibson’s son, Matt, said the 9-year-old dog is his father’s best friend and rides nearly everywhere with his father.
He said Honey is like his “sister” and is treated as a member of the family.
The truck has not been found.
