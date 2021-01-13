Burrow: Ready, starting week 1 is the goal

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow talked with local media on Tuesday to discuss several topics including his rehab.
Burrow arrived at the Bengals facility on Monday. The next day, he spent about 20 minutes with the media.
The 2020 No. 1 overall pick answered questions about his injury, the rehab process, and how he feels going into the upcoming season.
Burrow, who is about six weeks post-surgery, said he is still around six weeks away from starting to run.
As of right now, Burrow says if there’s a preseason, he probably won’t be ready. Burrow continues to maintain that he feels like he is on schedule to be back on the field and starting for the 2021 season opener though.
“I don’t think I would be ready for the preseason,” Burrow said to the media on Tuesday. “I think I would get in practice and see how it feels, and get confident through that, not in the preseason. I think preseason is probably pushing it a little bit. But that week one goal is mine.”
Talking about the upcoming NFL Draft and a possible reunion with his former LSU teammate, Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow said he “wouldn’t mind” reuniting with the standout wide receiver.
