BRFD investigating townhome fire on Cate Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) is investigating a townhome fire in the 12000 of Cate Avenue.
Investigators have ruled the cause of the fire to be arson.
Officials state that firefighters first responded to a call on Wednesday, Jan. 13 and found a small fire in an unoccupied unit. An Investigator was called out and determined the fire was intentionally set.
Around 2:30 a.m. firefighters responded a second time to the same unit and discovered it to be fully involved in fire.
Two individuals that lived in an adjoining unit were able to escape unharmed. Firefighters attempted to enter the unit, but were unable to access the second floor due to the stairs being destroyed by the flames.
The firefighters were able to retreat and were able to bring the blaze under control. The structure is considered a total loss.
Red Cross was called to assist the residents.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.
