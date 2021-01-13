Baton Rouge woman facing issues rebuilding after 2016 flood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Elaine Bradford’s home was rebuilt by Restore Louisiana in October 2020. She says there are several problems from flickering lights to no heat.
”Being that the house is new, everything in here should be new and working properly. The heating works fine here in the front, but in the back bedrooms, bathrooms, and closets, it’s freezing back there. No heat comes through the vent at all,” said Bradford.
Bradford says she has been able to speak to several reps with Restore on the phone, but she says she is having a hard time getting anyone to come out.
“He told me that there is nothing that they can do. There is no warranty, and we have to take care of the problems ourselves,” said Bradford.
A rep with restore told WAFB reporter Donovan ‘Action’ Jackson that the agency is aware of Bradford’s claims.
An inspector went to the home when it was completed but did not find any major problems Restore is responsible to fix.
”People need to put themselves in our shoes. It’s hard enough after the flood and you’re having to start all over and again and you’ve already lost a lot of money,” said Bradford.
The rep says the agency is concerned about Bradford’s claims and has agreed to send out an agent to see how they can resolve the issues and make her house feel like home again.
