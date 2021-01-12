Truck stolen from Essen Lane, dog found safe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Per family attorney Melanie Jones, a good samaritan spotted Honey on Plank Road and called WAFB to connect with her owner. Honey and her owner Joe Gibson were reunited this morning.
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident in which a truck was stolen from a gas station on Essen Lane on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Please contact EBRSO at (225) 389-5000 with any information.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.