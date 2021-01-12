OPINION: LSU will get back to their winning ways in 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Monday night, Alabama grabbed their sixth national championship since 2000.
You ask who’s right behind the Tide in titles this century? That would be the LSU Fighting’ Tigers.
The guys in Baton Rouge own three national championships, winning in 2003, 2007, and 2019.
Yes, this year wasn’t optimal for Coach O’s crew, but their still one of the top programs in the country the last twenty years. When you’re only behind Alabama in trophies, that’s pretty good.
The winning times will be back soon enough in Tiger Town. It looks like their entire starting offensive line from 2019 will return. The only one “O” is still waiting on is left tackle Dare Rosenthal. FOX 8 sources say Rosenthal is leaning toward coming back.
The entire starting defensive line is also back in the fold.
The biggest news, Myles Brennan should be healthy for spring ball. Let’s be honest, if Brennan would’ve been starting all 2020, LSU would’ve registered more wins.
So LSU fans, 2020 was a speed bump. 2021, the Tigers should be back to the open road of big-time wins.
