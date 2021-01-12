JPSO investigating officer-involved shooting in Metairie after attempting to serve warrant

METAIRIE (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday morning at 5036 Senac Dr. in Metairie.
No deputies were injured.
The suspect, 79-year-old James Millet III, suffered a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to University Medical Center and is listed in stable condition, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto.
Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant to the man inside the home related to a child and animal pornography investigation.
The man’s wife answered the door and when deputies entered the home, they found the man in a bedroom with a weapon pointed at officers.
He did not fire his weapon.
The scene is active at this time and additional information will be released when available.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.