FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cold start as sunshine returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunshine returns on Tuesday, but temperatures will remain well below normal as highs only top out in the low 50s.
By tonight, clouds will make a quick return in association with an upper-air disturbance, but it looks as though the atmosphere will be too dry to support any precipitation.
Wednesday morning will once again see us flirting with a light freeze and highs will only reach the mid 50s, even with a good deal of sunshine by the afternoon.
Thursday may very well be our warmest day of the next 10 as highs reach the mid 60s under generally sunny skies.
A slight chance of showers returns early Friday in association with our next cold front. In its wake, the weekend will be mainly dry, but cool, with lows near or slightly above freezing and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
A few showers may return to the area by early next week.
