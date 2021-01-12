Baker residents register for coronavirus vaccine in person

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The city of Baker rolled out extra efforts Tuesday to help get more of their eligible seniors vaccinated. They teamed up with Southeast Community Health.
Baker residents were able to go in person to register for the vaccine, rather than attempt to do so online or contact individual pharmacies, which has been difficult for a large group of seniors.
Baker’s mayor says he’s hopeful this will be a step forward for his community.
“We are a small city. We don’t have the medical footprints like everybody else do; so, a lot of things we have to do on our own, but we’re going to do whatever it takes to make sure that our citizens don’t get left out,” said Baker Mayor Darnell Waites.
At least 100 seniors who registered Tuesday will get the vaccine this Friday.
