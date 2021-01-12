Amite’s DeVonta Smith puts on record performance in CFP National Championship

MIAMI, Fla. (WAFB) - Alabama senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith, a native of Amite, La., put on a record performance in the College Football Playoff National Championship, despite suffering an injury early in the second half.
The Heisman Trophy winner finished with 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns. His 12 receptions is a new record in a championship game in the BCS/CFP era, his 215 receiving yards are second-most in a championship game, and his three touchdown receptions are tied for most in a championship contest. He was named the Offensive Player of the Game.
“We had a mission,” said Smith. “Everyone wanted to end things the right way. We just all came to work every day and just put in the work and we got the results that we wanted.”
In the third quarter, the former Amite Warrior injured his right hand when he collided with Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner while trying to make a catch. He went into the medical tent and then the locker room. He later returned to the sideline with his right hand heavily bandaged. Head coach Nick Saban later said Smith dislocated a finger.
“You’re talking about the ultimate warrior and ultimate competitor and I’m so happy for him that he was recognized as the best player in college football because I don’t think anyone has done more for their team than he has for our team,” said Saban. “He’s a great competitor. I heard somebody say he set some kind of record in the first half of the game. Heavens knows what he would have done if he played the whole game.”
“I just practiced hard all week, just worked, came and did my job. It just worked out well for me and the team,” added Smith.
RELATED STORIES:
- Alabama wins national title, 52-24, over No. 3 Ohio State
- DeVonta Smith adds Biletnikoff, Camp, Maxwell awards to trophy case
- Alabama WR DeVonta Smith, native of Amite, La., wins Heisman Trophy
- Alabama’s DeVonta Smith becomes 1st WR to win Heisman in 29 years
- Alabama WR DeVonta Smith named 2020 Paul Hornung Award Winner
- Amite’s DeVonta Smith named Offensive MVP of Rose Bowl
- Amite’s DeVonta Smith wins AP Player of the Year award
- Alabama’s Smith earns AP All-America honors
- Amite’s DeVonta Smith named SEC Offensive Player of the Year
For the season, Smith led the FBS in receptions (117), receiving yards (1,856), and receiving touchdowns (23). Smith also set a new single-season SEC record for touchdown receptions. He broke the record of 20 touchdown receptions that was set in 2019 by LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
Alabama went on to defeat Ohio State, 52-24. It is the 18th overall championship for the Crimson Tide and sixth under Saban.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.