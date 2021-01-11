Dillard’s at Cortana Mall closing in April

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dillard’s Clearance, the last store at the Cortana Mall, will be closing in April, the company tells WAFB’s Austin Kemker.
A company spokesperson tells WAFB, the store is currently selling its inventory at “deep discounts.”
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission, Seefried Industrial Properties has plans to develop the Cortana Mall property into a new warehouse.
Seefried has built several warehouses and distribution centers for Amazon in the past, including a distribution center in Baton Rouge near Bethany Church on Siegen Lane.
According to plans submitted by Seefried, the warehouse will be approximately 2.9 million square feet with 1251 parking spaces, a number that could lend how many jobs will be created by the new warehouse.
Representatives with Seefried could not be reached Monday. A developer working on the project told WAFB the project would likely get moving quickly after it is approved by the East Baton Rouge Zoning and Planning Commission. It is set to appear before the commission on Feb. 22nd.
The mall is mostly defunct now. It was shuttered last year as the remaining tenant moved out.
A deal was reportedly in the works with Amazon to transform it into a regional distribution center last year but it was put on ice after Dillard’s reportedly refused to sell its property.
Monday’s announcement appears to clear the way for plans to demolish the mall and reshape the Cortana property into a warehouse.
