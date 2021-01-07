Most La. congressmen voted to overturn election results after chaos on Capitol Hill

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five out of seven Louisiana lawmakers voted against certifying some states’ Electoral College votes overnight following a chaotic protest that ended in the deaths of four people.
The lawmakers include a U.S. Senator and every Republican representative:
- Sen. John Kennedy
- Rep. Steve Scalise
- Rep. Clay Higgins
- Rep. Mike Johnson
- Rep. Garret Graves
Senator Bill Cassidy and the lone Democrat in Louisiana’s congressional delegation, Rep. Cedric Richmond, voted against the objections.
A woman died after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, DC police confirmed. DC Police Chief Robert Contee said three other people died from medical emergencies during the riot.
Cassidy spoke out against the events that unfolded on Jan. 6, saying he “just got angry” when he saw protestors trying to disrupt the constitutional process.
None of the other lawmakers have released statements since casting their votes.
