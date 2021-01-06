One dead, two others injured in Jefferson Avenue shooting

Baton Rouge Police Department unit and crime scene tape. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | January 6, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST - Updated April 13 at 11:30 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting on Jefferson Avenue that left one dead and two others injured.

According to detectives, they are investigating the shooting death of Trike Kelly, 34, and the shooting injuries to a 31-year-old male and 37-year-old female in the 2300 block of Jefferson Ave. Officials state the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Officials state that Kelly died at the scene from gunshot injuries. The other shooting victims fled the scene in a vehicle seeking help.

The 31-year-old victim and the 37-year-old victim were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lyndon Johnson, 39, was arrested yesterday for his involvement in the shooting death of Trikee Kelly that occurred on January 5. Johnson was taken into custody by a uniformed officer during a traffic stop.

Johnson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 1st Degree Murder, Attempt 1st Degree Murder and Illegal Use of a Weapon.

