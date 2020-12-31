Thursday, December 31: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

Thursday, December 31: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana
By Nick Gremillion | December 31, 2020 at 11:49 AM CST - Updated December 31 at 12:12 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Dec. 31, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:

  • 315,275 total cases - 4,051 new cases
  • 7,488 total deaths - 40 new deaths
  • 1,731 patients in hospitals - increase of 14 patients
  • 202 patients on ventilators - decrease of 8 patients
  • 263,712 patients recovered - no change

In observance of New Year’s Day LDH will not be updating the dashboard on Friday, January 1. LDH will resume updates on Sunday, January 3 as normal.

“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.

