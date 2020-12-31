John Battle enjoys life as a Steeler, reflects back on numerous LSU memories

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU defensive back John Battle feels blessed, currently a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Battle went unselected in the 2019 NFL Draft but has worked hard to earn a paycheck as a professional football player and likewise be part of one of the most storied organizations in sports history.

In a recent interview, Battle shared thoughts on his current happiness, while also reflecting back on the numerous memories from LSU he’ll always cherish. There’s also that punch at Texas A&M he somewhat regrets and a Tigers’ dream he missed out on by one year.

